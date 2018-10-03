× Police: Person reportedly portrayed himself as an officer in the Waynesboro area

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an individual who reportedly portrayed himself as an officer in the Waynesboro area.

A specific incident took place in the area of the 100 block of East Main Street Tuesday night, according to police.

The individual is reported to be a white male who is around 5’6″ tall, police say. He was operating a black SUV with a “spotlight.”

Anyone with information should contact Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131 or submit a tip here.