Report: Orioles part ways with manager Buck Showalter, executive VP Dan Duquette

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have decided to part ways with manager Buck Showalter and executive Vice President Dan Duquette, according to baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Baltimore Sun confirmed the news of Showalter’s departure.

Dan Duquette also expected to be let go by the #Orioles, sources tell The Athletic. Team already has parted ways with Buck Showalter. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018

The Orioles recently completed the worst season in franchise history, going 47-115 — one of the worst records ever compiled in baseball, according to the Sun.

Showalter joined the Orioles in August of 2010 while Duquette followed in November of 2011.

In 2012, Baltimore found itself in the American League playoffs — the organization’s first postseason appearance since 1996.

Showalter was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2014 after the Orioles won an American League East title and an American League Championship Series appearance, where they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Showalter’s tenure in Baltimore ends with a 669-684 record. His career record as a Major League manager is 1,551-1,517.

