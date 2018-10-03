Warmer temperatures and a few late day showers or thunderstorms return Thursday

FEW SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS: A pleasant evening expected under partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s quickly. Humidity levels stay comfortable too. Tomorrow with the shift of the wind to the west, temperatures climb back to the 80s under partly sunny skies. You’ll feel the humidity creep back up too. A cold front approaches towards evening bringing a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Not much moisture expected with the system. Cooler air follows, as winds stream in from the north. Despite sunny breaks, temperatures are not as warm in the lower 70s. We still maintain above average temperatures into the weekend despite additional cloud cover.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Winds are easterly for much of the day Saturday until a frontal boundary hanging close by lifts north. Plenty of cloud cover and a couple of showers hold temperatures down but somewhat closer to seasonable averages in the in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front lifts northward, as a warm, front very slowly by evening. This allows the winds to shift and warmer air to spread in for the second half of the weekend. With sunshine poking through the clouds, temperatures are quick to warm to near 80 degrees. Most of the day is dry but an isolated thunderstorm late in the day can’t be ruled out depending on where the front ends up.

NEXT WEEK: With a high pressure over the eastern third of the country and a strong ridge aloft, rain chances look isolated t o a few for the week, and temperatures look to remain well above average for several days. Highs are near 80 Monday, then climb to the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds mix with sunshine with a low threat for wet weather.

