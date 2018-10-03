× West Manchester beer store owner foils robbery attempt by disarming suspect

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old York County man was charged Tuesday after a failed robbery attempt at a West Manchester Township beer distributor Monday night.

Gregory Albert Kinard, no fixed address, attempted to hold up the Buy Rite Beer store on the 300 block of South Richland Avenue Monday night, police say. But his bid was foiled by the business’ owner, who swatted a gun out of Kinard’s hand and struggled with him until authorities arrived, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by West Manchester Township Police.

According to police, Kinard entered the store at 9:32 p.m. He was wearing a black shirt around his face and a hooded sweatshirt, police say. He allegedly displayed a black handgun and demanded that a clerk open the cash register and turn over the money.

The clerk, John Wisner, called out to the business owner, Jeff Hassinger, who was in a back room. When Hassigner came to the counter, Kinard pointed the gun at him and demanded money again, police say.

Hassinger refused, and swatted the gun out of Kinard’s hand, according to the criminal complaint. Kinard then allegedly struck Hassinger in the face, and a struggle ensued between the suspect, Hassinger, and Wisner.

The struggle was still going on when police arrived at the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Kinard was taken into custody. He initially gave police a false name when asked to identify himself, according to the criminal complaint.

The gun was later found to be a pellet gun, police say.

Hassinger sustained bruising and swelling to his left eye, bruising to his arms, and a cut inside his mouth. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Kinard was charged with three counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.