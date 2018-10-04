Briefly turning warmer and very muggy for Thursday, with some late afternoon thunderstorms

T-STORM CHANCES RETURN: It’s a nice and quiet start to this Thursday, but the next cold front brings a return to thunderstorm chances. The morning starts cooler and more comfortable, with some patchy areas of haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The rest of Thursday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We’re dry through the midday hours, but during the middle of the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s! The humidity levels sky rocket, and it feels very muggy and uncomfortable for the afternoon. A few showers or rumbles could linger a bit into the evening hours. Through the rest of the night, skies clear and humidity levels drop. Overnight lows are cool too, with readings dipping into the lower to middle 50s. We cool back down Friday, and humid levels remain very low. Expect clouds and sunshine mixed. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Not a bad day at all, and conditions for Friday evening plans look good to go as well.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A front hangs nearby into the upcoming weekend, so we’ll have to monitor the positioning of the front for small shower chances and temperatures. Saturday should bring plenty of clouds to start as a warm front lifts north. An early morning shower or some drizzly spots are possible, but clouds should clear out during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should be on the warm side of the front on Sunday, but the chance for an isolated thunderstorm remains, especially if it’s a little closer to us. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity starts to increase again and turn muggier.

NEXT WEEK: The warmth continues building back into the region through the early half of next week. Monday remains warm and humid. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures near 80 degrees again. There’s a tiny chance for a stray pop up thunderstorm. Tuesday pushes the warmth even higher above seasonal averages for this time of year! Skies are partly cloudy, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity levels remain high. It’s more unseasonable warmth and humidity for this time of year on Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the 80s under partly sunny skies. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Have a great Thursday!