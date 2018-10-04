× Capital Region Water to operate backup water Source in October

Company expects minimal impact to customers

HARRISBURG, PA: Capital Region Water will test its backup water supply this month, using an intake in the Susquehanna River. The company says the procedure follows industry best practices, and will be done to ensure the functionality and reliability of the backup in the event it is needed during a potential emergency. Capital Region Water’s main source of drinking water is the DeHart Reservoir in northern Dauphin County.

This temporary exercise will begin in mid-October and last at least ten days before switching back to the DeHart Reservoir supply, according to a press release issued by the company. Water quality will continue to be compliant with all state and federal standards, Capitol Region Water says.

“We’re lucky to have the pristine DeHart Reservoir as our main source of drinking water but we also benefit from having the infrastructure in place to treat water from the Susquehanna River if needed,” said Capital Region Water Board Chairperson Marc Kurowski. “As part of Capital Region Water’s ongoing efforts to ensure reliable service, this annual exercise will make sure our equipment and staff are thoroughly prepared if an emergency ever required the switch to our backup water source. Although we expect very minimal impact to our customers, Capital Region Water feels that our customers deserve to know when we make temporary changes to the source of our water supply.”Capital Region Water’s water treatment plant can treat water from either the DeHart Reservoir during typical conditions or from the Susquehanna River during emergencies. The water treatment plant, called the Robert E. Young Water Services Center, was constructed in 1994 and currently treats about 7 million gallons of drinking water per day for customers in the City of Harrisburg and parts of Penbrook Borough, and Lower Paxton, Susquehanna, and Swatara Townships.

The company says tere will be no change in water pressure or the appearance of the water. However, people with sensitive palates may experience a slightly different taste to their drinking water during this exercise.

Capital Region Water will provide additional updates, including start and end dates for the exercise on its website and social media pages. Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.

SOURCE: Capitol Region Water Press release