× Christian Puslisic will miss U.S. National Team’s upcoming friendlies due to injury, ESPN report says

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Hershey native Christian Pulisic will not be able to play for the United States in its upcoming friendly matches with Columbia and Peru due to injury, according to ESPN.

Puslisic may still travel to the matches if the U.S. team requests it, ESPN says.

The soccer star missed Dortmund’s Champions League victory over Monaco on Wednesday, and is expected to miss Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Augsburg, ESPN reports. He is reportedly suffering from a calf injury.

in upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru because of injury, sources have told ESPN FC.

Pulisic missed the friendlies against Brazil and Mexico in September because of an injury and last played for the U.S. national team against Bolivia in May.

The U.S. will face Colombia on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida, and Peru on Oct. 16 in East Hartford, Connecticut.