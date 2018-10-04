Crash involving flatbed truck, SUV closes portion of East Main St. in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG — An accident involving a commercial flatbed truck carrying a load of stone countertops and a sport utility vehicle closed a road for several hours in Mechanicsburg Thursday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on East Man Street and South Norway Street, Mechanicsburg Police say.

According to police, the flatbed truck was traveling west on East Trindle Road into the borough. As it turned at the borough line and the railroad tracks, the truck’s load came loose and fell into the eastbound lane. Some of the stone struck an SUV that was traveling east and launched the vehicle backward, police say.

The SUV came to rest against a telephone pole.

Some of the debris also struck a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on South Norway Street, authorities say.

The stone traveled another 50-100 yards, blocking a portion of East Main Street.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries of unknown severity, police say. The SUV sustained extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours, police say. PPL responded to assess any damage to the telephone pole, while PennDOT was called in to clean up the debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say.