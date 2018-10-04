Cutting Costs: Halloween finds and more at kids consignment event in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PETERSBURG, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa.-- There's a way for you to spend less and get more when you shop, at a three day kids consignment event happening this weekend.

Officially starting on Friday, Just Between Friends will be kicking off their consignment sale at the Spooky Nook LANCO in East Petersburg township. However, if you want to get a head start on the discounts you can get a ticket online to attend their pre-sale, Thursday afternoon.

From kids clothes, to accessories, games, books, costumes, to even strollers, and cribs, there are isles of savings! Tracy Panase, the Event Organizer says they inspect every item to make sure it is clean and in great quality. You can find so many deals for under $10-- like a boys NIKE sweatshirt for $5.00, and kids Columbia winter coats for, $10, the prices are unbeatable.

"We have a ton of wonderful strollers that retail to be well over $100, and you can find some here for $60, but they go very quickly, we also always make sure to inspect them-- to make sure they are safe," said Panase.

Halloween is just around the corner and they have a packed isle of Halloween costumes for girls and boys, with a variety of sizes and so many characters to pick from. In addition to costumes, they have accessories to go with some and treat bags as well. Panase said you can definitely purchase a costume for $10 or less.

For more information on the consignment sale, and hours you can visit their website. Spooky Nook LANCO is located at 1901 Miller Road in East Petersburg.