‘Finding Neverland’ kicks off Hershey Theatre’s Broadway Series

HERSHEY, Pa. - The national tour of 'Finding Neverland' starts their second tour and also kicks off the Broadway Series this year for Hershey Theatre.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, the musical details the inspiration of 'Peter Pan.' Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration for his best creation until he meets a quartet of young brothers and their widowed mother. Captivated by the boys' imagination, he sets out to write a play, astounding Londoners. Leaving his old world behind, Barrie creates a world where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

You can visit Neverland for yourself at the Hershey Theatre, this weekend only. For more information, visit http://www.hersheyentertainment.com/hershey-theatre/events/finding-neverland