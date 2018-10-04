Harrisburg man accused of soliciting nude pictures from a child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Harrisburg man is accused of soliciting nude pictures from a child, according to Upper Allen Police.

Blair Howell, 20, is charged with obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors, sexual abuse children (child pornography), unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

On October 19, 2017, Howell — 19 at the time — initiated a social media conversation with a juvenile female living in Upper Allen Township, police say.

Police allege that Howell solicited nude pictures from the child, knowing that she was under the age of 18. During that time, Howell allegedly sent the child nude pictures of himself.

Howell surrendered to police on Wednesday.

was afforded a preliminary arraignment where $5,000 bail was assigned to the case. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.