Hershey Bears Weekend -Big Promotions this Weekend

HERSHEY,Pa--- Big Promotions for a big weekend for the Hershey Bears opening weekend. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Zack Fisch from the Hershey Bears about some of the BIG things the Bears have in store for the fans.

Opening Night

Saturday, October 6 at Giant Center, 7 p.m. VS SYRACUSE CRUNCH

Red Carpet Arrival- All Fans Are Invited To Our Opening Night Red Carpet Arrival. The Fun Starts At 3 PM With Music, Food, Drinks, And A Chance To Get Autographs And Pictures With Hershey Bears Players.

PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night. First 8,000 Fans Will Receive A Magnet Schedule, Courtesy Of PNC Bank

Hersheypark Pass Night- All Fans Will Receive A Hersheypark Pass, Valid For One-Day Admission Through July 31, 2019

The Stanley Cup Visit

Sunday, October 7 at Giant Center, 5 p.m. VS BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS

The Stanley Cup Visit-Fans In Attendance Will Have The Opportunity To View And Have Their Picture Taken With The Stanley Cup, The Conn Smythe Trophy, The Rocket Richard Trophy, And The Prince Of Wales Trophy.

Washington Capitals Night-Slapshot From The Washington Capitals Will Be On-Site Interacting With Fans

Washington Capitals Jersey Auction-Players Will Be Wearing Washington Capitals Themed Jerseys During The Game That Will Be Auctioned Off Post Game To Benefit Local Charities