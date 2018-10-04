The top-5 plays from week six of the HS football season came through the air. The list includes a tip drill, a one-handed grab, a double dip of option pass plays and diving catches. What play saw the No. 1 spot?
HSFF week 6 ‘Top 5 Plays’ 2018
-
HSFF week 5 ‘Top 5 Plays’ 2018
-
HSFF week 4 ‘Top 5 Plays’ 2018
-
HSFF week 2 ‘Top 5 Plays’ 2018
-
HSFF week 3 ‘Top 5 Plays’ 2018
-
HSFF week 1 ‘Top 5 Plays’
-
-
HSFF ‘Top 5 Plays’ from 2017 season
-
HSFF 2018 week 5 Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley highlights
-
HSFF 2018 week 2 Lower Dauphin at CD East highlights
-
HSFF 2018 week 6 Harrisburg at Central Dauphin highlights
-
HSFF 2018 Week 2 ‘Game of the Week’ Waynesboro at Red Lion highlights
-
-
HSFF 2018 week 5 Susquehanna Township at Hershey highlights
-
HSFF 2018 week 4 Lebanon at Donegal highlights
-
HSFF 2018 week 3 West Perry at Camp Hill highlights