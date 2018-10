× Join FOX43’s Jackie De Tore at the York County Food Bank’s ‘Iron Chef’ competition on Oct. 15

Join FOX43’s Jackie De Tore for the York County Food Bank’s “Iron Chef” competition, which will be held Monday, Oct. 15 at the Country Club of York.

She’ll be hosting the event as four local chefs square off to see who can make the best dish out of secret ingredients.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of York.

Want to go? Click here for tickets.