Lancaster man accused of breaking into hotel room, attacking, robbing woman

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 35-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges of robbery, strangulation, and other offenses after police say he broke into a hotel room and attacked a woman during a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Demetrius Labarie Womack is also charged with simple assault, theft, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 10:17 p.m. at a Days Inn on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike in Lancaster, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Womack forced his way into the hotel room during an altercation with the victim. Once inside, he began choking her to the point where she could not breathe, police say. He then allegedly threw the victim on the bed and punched her several times in the face before she could escape and lock herself in a bathroom, according to police.

Womack then forced open the bathroom door, causing damage to hotel property, police say. Once inside the bathroom, he struck and choked the victim again while threatening to kill her, then struck her face against the floor, according to police.

After the attack had ended, Womack allegedly took the victim’s cell phone, cigarette lighter, watch, wallet, keys, and cigarettes, all of which had a total value of $375. He also allegedly destroyed a pair of the victim’s sneakers, valued at $150, police say.

Womack was located by police shortly after the incident and taken into custody, police say. He was processed and taken to Central Arraignment.