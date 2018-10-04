× One-vehicle crash into pole closes Lititz Pike north of Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A one-vehicle crash into a utility pole has closed a section of Lititz Pike in both directions north of Route 30 in Manheim Township, police say.

Traffic traveling north on Lititz Pike is being diverted onto York Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Murray Hill Drive and Hess Boulevard, according to Manheim Township Police.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and plan an alternate route, police say.

