Pole impales SUV after coming loose along Missouri highway

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A driver walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday after a pole passed through an SUV in Clay County, Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff tweeted photos of the scary incident, which happened before 11 a.m. near 92-Highway at DD-Highway.

Investigators told WDAF they think a truck pulling a trailer with a load of poles was making a turn and the load came loose.

The photo shows the pole, apparently suspended in air by the frame of the vehicle, protruding through the windshield and rear, right passenger window.

"AMAZINGLY this crash only resulted in minor injuries," the Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

No one was hospitalized, and a spokesman for the sheriff's office, Capt. Will Akin, told The Kansas City Star, "The pipe missed the driver almost completely."

Authorities said Wednesday that an investigation was ongoing.