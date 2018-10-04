× Police: DNA evidence leads investigators to suspect in Lancaster County car thefts

LANCASTER COUNTY — DNA evidence left behind in a suspected stolen vehicle has led to criminal charges for a 32-year-old Lancaster County man, according to Manheim Township Police.

Adam Gregory Roach, 32, of Manheim, has been charged with four felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor charge of theft from a motor vehicle after a police investigation into a series of vehicle thefts in September and October of 2017, police say.

According to police, Roach left a cigarette butt containing his DNA in one of the vehicles he’s accused of stealing. He is still at large, and remains a wanted person at this time, police say.

After an investigation, police determined:

On Sept. 12, 2017, Roach stole a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck from the 3100 block of Caroline Drive. At the same time, he allegedly entered a 2002 Honda 616 and stole $5 in loose change, police say. Roach later parked the stolen pickup on Debra Ave.

On Sept. 20, 2017, Roach allegedly stole the same Chevrolet pickup from the 3100 block of Caroline Drive, later parking the vehicle on Hampton Court.

On Oct. 6, 2017, Roach allegedly stole a 2011 Mazda 3 sedan from the 2500 block of Speckled Drive, and later parked the vehicle on Debra Ave.

On Oct. 27, 2017, police say Roach took the same Mazda 3 sedan from the 2500 block of Speckled Drive, later parking the vehicle on Vaughn Drive.

Roach also lived on Splitrail Drive at the time of these offenses, police say. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained, but he remains a wanted person.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Roach should call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 or provide information anonymously to Crime Watch.