Police investigating retail theft case at Sunglass Hut in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are investigating a case of retail theft that occurred Saturday at the Sunglass Hut in the Tanger Outlets in Derry Township.

According to Derry Township Police, the two pictured suspects entered the store, took numerous sunglasses of undetermined value, and left without paying.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, with thin build, crewcut brown hair, and a thin beard with a mustache. The other suspect is a white female in her mid- to late-20s, with long hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing an olive green jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717)534-2202.