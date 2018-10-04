× Report of child left wandering alone leads to drug charges for Lemoyne man

LEMOYNE — A Lemoyne man is facing drug charges after his 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself on a busy street on Wednesday, according to West Shore Regional Police.

A witness brought the girl to the West Shore Regional Police Station Wednesday at about 10:15 a.m., according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The witness said she saw the girl riding a plastic children’s 4-wheeler along the road, and the girl almost drive it into traffic.

The witness stopped the girl and attempted to locate the child’s parents, but was unable to.

The girl was unable to provide police with her name, according to the criminal complaint. Police issued a Missing Child alert on Crimewatch in an attempt to locate the girl’s parents or guardians.

After about two hours, the child’s mother called the police department, according to the criminal complaint. She said she was at a college class, and that the girl was supposed to be in the care of her father. The child’s mother provided an address on the 300 block of Herman Avenue, where the father could be located.

Police responded to the address and found the child’s father, Jose Vincent Bonilla. He did not know where the child was, police say.

A search of the residence produced cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, $3,200 in cash, along with suspected drug paraphernalia, police say.

Bonilla was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police say.