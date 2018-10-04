Police: Rocko, the 3-year-old wallaby, found safe and returned to owners

YORK COUNTY — Rocko, the 3-year-old wallaby, has been found safe and returned to owners, according to North Hopewell Township Police.

On Thursday, police responded to a home on Lebanon Church Road to assist a resident with an animal in his garage, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Police said that the animal in question was a wallaby, Rocko, who had been missing for approximately two weeks.

Last week, a Felton resident captured video of the then-missing marsupial in her backyard.

Kala Cunningham, who took the video and posted it on Facebook, told FOX43 that she was contacted by the owner of a Felton area petting zoo. The owner told Cunningham that Rocko escaped during the recent flooding.