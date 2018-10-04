Sunshine returns along with cooler readings to end the week

SUNSHINE AND COOLER: A cold front approaches towards evening bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures are mild in the lower 80s then fall into the 70s. Any shower activity leftover exits by 9PM. Overnight, skies begin to clear. With the clouds thinning out, and much drier air dropping dew points into the 40s and 50s, temperatures quickly fall into the lower and middle 50s by morning. Sunshine is expected much of the day with clouds returning late. It is noticeably cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday night football is dry with thickening clouds but you may need to carry a jacket as temperatures drop the 50s!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Plenty of cloud cover, and a couple drizzly pockets early in the day, hold temperatures down and somewhat closer to seasonable averages in the in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds break a bit during the afternoon. A front boundary comes close Saturday night into Sunday keeping clouds in the area. Sunday, skies improve with sunshine poking through, and winds shift, helping to boost temperatures to near 80 degrees. Most of the day is dry but a stray thunderstorm late in the day can’t be ruled out depending on where the front ends up.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure over the eastern third of the country and a strong ridge aloft, keep rain chances low. Temperatures look to remain well above average for several days. Highs are near 80 Monday under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but most of the day is dry. More sunshine emerges for Tuesday and pushes temperatures into the lower 80s. It is dry, and continues dry, into Wednesday with only a stray thunderstorm chance. It remains warm and well above average in the lower 80s. Next best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is Thursday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist