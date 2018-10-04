× York College says it has received a report of an alleged sexual assault on campus

YORK — Officials at York College say they have received a report of an alleged sexual assault of a student, and are looking to obtain additional evidence, according to an alert sent to the community by the college.

The Department of Campus safety first received a report of the alleged sexual assault from a third party in September, the alert said. The initial report was that the assault occurred off campus at an unspecified location, but the Department of Campus Security has since received additional information from a third party alleging the assault was committed by a male student in a freshman residence hall on campus, the college said in the alert.

The victim in the alleged assault has not yet come forward, the alert said.

“We are still waiting to speak to the victim when she is ready, so that this information can be corroborated, learn more details and determine whether she wants to pursue an investigation,” the alert email said.

There are no known witnesses to date, according to the college.

Anyone with information useful to the investigation is asked to contact the Department of Campus Safety at (717) 815-1314.

Anyone wishing to report incidents of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence or stalking is urged to contact Dr. Ken Martin, Title IX coordinator at 717-815-1211/ kmartin@ycp.edu or Mrs. Vicki Stewart, Deputy Title IX coordinator at 717-815-1287/ vstewart@ycp.edu.

Reports may also be made directly to the Department of Campus Safety at 717-815-1314.