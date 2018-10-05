× 4 suspects accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Four people have been charged with forgery, theft by deception and other offenses after police say they attempted to pass off a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS Pharmacy on Jonestown Road on Sept. 29.

Carmen Rendon, Nicholas Lewis, Gerald Augustine, and Breanna Acosta-Flowers are also facing charges conspiracy and possessing the instruments of crime in connection to the incident, which happened on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, officers were dispatched to the CVS for the report of a woman attempting to pass the counterfeit bill. She was last seen leaving the scene in a U-Haul truck, police say.

Officers spotted the truck and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on the corner of Jonestown Road and Prince Street. They found Lewis and Rendon in the passenger compartment, and Augustine and Acosta-Flowers in the truck’s cargo area.

A search of the truck produced numerous receipts and merchandise, indicating the suspects used counterfeit bills at several area stores, police say.

All four suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.

They are currently in Dauphin County Prison awaiting preliminary hearings. Bail for each suspect was set at $25,000.