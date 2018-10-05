× Carlisle police detective suspended, under investigation by U.S. Attorney’s Office

CARLISLE — A Carlisle Police detective has been suspended and is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

The DA’s office identified Det. Christopher Collare as the officer under investigation, but would not provide further information.

Carlisle borough officials and Police Chief Taro Landis declined comment when asked about the suspension by Pennlive.com.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also declined comment, Pennlive reports.