Disney’s The Little Mermaid to hit the DreamWrights’ stage

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to life!

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will perform the play for much of the month of October.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, we are getting a preview of the show.

Bradon Flemmens, playing Scuttle, Jacinta McKinnon, playing Flounder, Maggie & Marci McKinnon, playing seagulls, and Nittany Goebeler, playing a seagull, will perform Positoovity from the play.

The play will run on October 12 & 13, 19 & 20, and 26 at 7 p.m. It will also run on October 14, 20 & 21, and 27 & 28 at 3 p.m. at the DreamWrights Center for Community Arts at 100 Carlisle Avenue in York.

Advance tickets are $11 for general seating or $15 for reserved.

Tickets purchased at the door are $13.

For more information or ticket purchases, you can visit the Dreamwrights' website here.