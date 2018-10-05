Expect plenty of clouds this weekend, dry for most of it, and a big swing in temperatures

PLENTY OF CLOUDS: The clouds hang around through late afternoon with very minimal sunny breaks. Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight into tomorrow. Pockets of drizzle or a couple of showers can’t be ruled out. Morning lows are cool in the mid and upper 50s to near 60 degrees but still run well above average for this time of year. As the winds shift more to the south-southeast, peaks of sunshine become more likely during the late afternoon. Afternoon readings top out around 70 degrees. Depending on amount of sunny breaks, some areas cloud sneak into the lower 70s. A frontal boundary comes close Saturday night into Sunday keeping clouds in the area. Sunday skies improve a bit more with sunshine poking through. Combination of more sunshine and a shift in the wind, helps to boost temperatures to near 80 degrees. Most of the day is dry but a stray thunderstorm late in the day can’t be ruled out depending on where the front ends up. Temperatures continue to warm up into early next week.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP: With a high pressure over the eastern third of the country and a strong ridge aloft, rain chances are low, and temperatures look to remain well above average for several days. Highs are near 80 Monday under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but most of the day is dry. More sunshine emerges for Tuesday and pushes temperatures into the lower 80s. It is dry, and continues dry into Wednesday. and, well above average temperatures continue in the lower 80s. Next best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms is Thursday. While temperatures fall back to the 70s, they are no where near October standards.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist