Forensic nurses at WellSpan York Hospital and YWCA working together to help victims of violence

YORK, Pa. -- Forensic nurses at WellSpan York Hospital and victim advocates at York’s YWCA are coming together to make a difference for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

“We’re with our patients for I would say an average of eight hours so it is not a quick in and out interaction," said Emily Huggins, forensic examiner program manager at WellSpan York Hospital.

The team of forensic nurses not only specialize in evaluating victims, but they also have some knowledge of the legal system.

“We may be collecting clothing, we may be doing oral swabs, vaginal swabs, it’s really based on what the person is telling us," added Huggins.

All which help to properly document any evidence that can later be used in court.

“We see the patient in their immediate need in the moment, but we also recognize that from a public health standpoint there are long-term healthcare complications that we need to address," said Huggins.

That's where the YWCA in York comes in to provide dozens of resources.

“They’re in crisis, they are in physical pain, mental pain, not knowing what to expect," said Jessie Castle, community education director at the YWCA.

“We have counseling available so that’s kind of that long-term help that we can provide, but if a domestic violence victim comes in and there is no safe place for them to go to, we have our emergency shelter and often times we’ll go directly from the hospital into our shelter," added Castle.

“Everybody has a different area of expertise that they can bring to the table and it is a comprehensive look at how we can all support victims of domestic and sexual violence," said Castle.