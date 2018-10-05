× Horse and buggy crash sends four people to hospital in Lancaster County

WEST EARL TWP., Lancaster County PA — Police say a horse and buggy pulled into traffic when the horse was “spooked,” resulting in a crash. It happened around 8:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1st Block of East Farmersville Road. The buggy, operated by Harry Hoover, 72, of Ephrata, pulled into the westbound lane of traffic and a vehicle operated by Keith Sweitzer, of Stevens.

Hoover and three of the people riding in the buggy of the buggy, Annie Hoover, Annetta Nolt, 47, of Wrightsville, IA, and Harlan Nolt, age 48, also of Wrightsville, were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Sweitzer was not injured.