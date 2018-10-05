How a Kavanaugh confirmation could impact you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Should Judge Brett Kavanaugh become America’s newest Supreme Court Justice?

It’s a topic that has seemingly divided the nation, including here in Central Pennsylvania.

“If someone that doesn’t take respect for fellow people in general, and can’t decide whether the questions he’s given can be answered, how is he going to be a judge and do the same thing to people?” said one woman we spoke with.

“To bring all that up now…where were these women before? All at once since he wants to be a supreme court justice, they’re coming out of the woodwork,” said another.

Concerns about potential sexual misconduct involving the judge have swept headlines for weeks, but now, 51 United States Senators are vowing to vote in support of Judge Kavanaugh.

And his confirmation could have major affects on America as we know it.

“Whether it’s abortion or gay marriage, the protection of workers rights, civil rights, voting rights in the south for African Americans, and environmental protection. You can bet it’s going to be an impact and have instantaneous affect because they can overturn any federal or state or local law they deem unconstitutional,” said Jon Price, history and political science professor at Penn State York.

The Supreme Court is supposed to be be non-partisan when deciding on these issues, but according to Price, history has shown that hasn’t always been the case.

That’s one way we might feel a direct impact.

Another, comes with the mid term elections, which are just over a month away.

“I think for Central Pennsylvania, for the majority of the viewers in your tv area, I don’t think it’s going to change a whole lot. The two incumbents, Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey have pretty substantial leads,” said Price.

Price says it’s outside of Philadelphia- where there are three congressional seats up for grabs-that we may see a change.

All of those seats are currently held by republicans, but because of the controversy surrounding Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation, that could change.

“Those tend to be districts that are dominated by suburban, college educated women, who I think are seeing the Kavanaugh hearing in one light. Juxtapose that with North Dakota, where the democratic incumbent senator is down 11 points, I think the state is pretty much in favor of President Trump’s nominee,” said Price.

Price adds that he believes the battle over this nomination will increase voter turnout for both parties in November.

He also says how senators vote on Judge Kavanaugh will likely play a part in the outcome of that election.