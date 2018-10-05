Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 Morning News
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
64°
64°
Low
60°
High
73°
Sat
58°
72°
Sun
64°
80°
Mon
66°
82°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2018 week 7 Middletown at Milton Hershey highlights
Posted 10:25 AM, October 5, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Middletown: 32
Milton Hershey: 21
Popular
16-year-old wanted in connection to shooting deaths of two people in York City
Hersheypark unveils plans for Chocolatetown, a new, $150 million expansion to the park
Coroner called to scene after CAT bus strikes pedestrian in Harrisburg
Police helicopter sends debris flying, tailgaters scrambling prior to Penn State-Ohio State football game
Latest News
Red tide bloom off Florida coast has spread to state’s Atlantic side, closing several popular beaches
“Pumpkin Pickin’ Days” now open at Oregon Dairy
Walk A Mile After Party with Crystal Ball Brewery
Judge Brett Kavanaugh moves one step closer to Supreme Court after key Senate procedural vote
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Hershey at Milton Hershey highlights
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
The Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to watch in Week 3
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 3 Hershey-Milton Hershey ‘Fan of the Night’
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Hershey at Milton Hershey
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – September 7, 2018 – Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Bishop McDevitt at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Middletown at Lower Dauphin highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
News
Scores and Schedules
2018 Mid-Penn Conference football schedule/results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 3 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 Hershey at Palmyra highlights
High School Football Frenzy
FOX43 Football Frenzy Game of the Week and other games to watch for Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Cedar Crest at Hershey highlights
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.