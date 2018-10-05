HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're rolling into Week 7 of the high school football season in Central Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the biggest games we'll be monitoring this week on the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy.

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Chambersburg (5-1) at Central Dauphin East (2-4)

Chambersburg's offense revolves around Mid-Penn rushing leader Keyshawn Jones, who has racked up 983 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries -- an impressive yards-per-carry average of 8.5. Jones had 104 yards and two scores in last week's 28-14 victory over Cumberland Valley. Quarterback Brady Stumbaugh has completed 43 of 90 pass attempts for 746 yards and 10 scores, so teams can't just load up the box to stop Jones.

The Trojans' only loss of the season was a 35-16 setback to State College in Week 5. Chambersburg is currently tied for second place in the Commonwealth with Central Dauphin, but there's still a path toward a division title for the Trojans if Harrisburg knocks off State College this week. Should that happen, Chambersburg could wind up on top if it wins its upcoming games with Harrisburg (Oct. 12) and CD (Oct. 19).

CD East has lost two of its last three games, sandwiching losses to Commonwealth co-leaders Harrisburg (42-0) and State College (39-15) around a 17-16 victory over Altoona. The Panthers average 164 rushing yards per game, and they spread those carries around; eight different players have logged at least 10 carries through the first six weeks. Junior Bryce Baker (39-367, two TDs) is the team's rushing leader.