Judge Brett Kavanaugh moves one step closer to Supreme Court after key Senate procedural vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — By a slim 51-49 margin, the United States Senate voted Friday to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a crucial step toward moving President Donald Trump’s nominee toward final approval for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to FOX News.

The final Senate vote is scheduled for Saturday.

Kavanaugh’s nomination is expected to pass, based on how three of crucial U.S. Senators voted on Friday.

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins supported the motion, as did Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who had been undecided. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted no.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R) released the following statement regarding his support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as the next Associate Justice for the Supreme Court of the United States: