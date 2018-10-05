Judge Brett Kavanaugh moves one step closer to Supreme Court after key Senate procedural vote
WASHINGTON, D.C. — By a slim 51-49 margin, the United States Senate voted Friday to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a crucial step toward moving President Donald Trump’s nominee toward final approval for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to FOX News.
The final Senate vote is scheduled for Saturday.
Kavanaugh’s nomination is expected to pass, based on how three of crucial U.S. Senators voted on Friday.
Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins supported the motion, as did Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who had been undecided. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted no.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX43 for updates.
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R) released the following statement regarding his support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as the next Associate Justice for the Supreme Court of the United States:
“I will be voting to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. His sterling academic credentials and outstanding legal record, which includes twelve years of exemplary service as a judge on the second highest court in the nation, make him exceptionally well qualified to serve as the Supreme Court’s next Associate Justice.“Judge Kavanaugh’s long career of public service displays a remarkable fidelity to the Constitution and understanding of the proper role of a judge. He is an impartial jurist who treats everyone fairly and decides cases neutrally on the basis of the law and not a preferred policy or outcome. Further, Judge Kavanaugh understands that changes to the law must be made by the American people, acting through the democratic process, and not by unelected judges. His record gives me great confidence that he will discharge his duties on the Supreme Court intelligently and faithfully.“I have long held that when considering judicial nominees, objective qualifications are more important than partisan politics. For example, although I knew I would disagree with many decisions made by then-Judge Sonia Sotomayor, her intellect, experience, and integrity clearly qualified her for the Supreme Court so I supported her nomination by President Obama. Unfortunately, during Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination process, some abandoned this sensible standard. Today, the worst possible claims about a nominee are considered disqualifying by some, despite the absence of any corroborating evidence, because they disagree with the nominee’s judicial philosophy.“Sexual assault is a terrible crime that is sadly far too prevalent in our society. We need to take seriously allegations of sexual assault, while at the same time providing due process to those who are accused of misconduct.“As this confirmation process concludes, my sincere hope is that all of my colleagues will seek to do the important work of restoring trust and civility in politics. The advice and consent role of the Senate for nominees would be a good place to start.”