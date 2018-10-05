× Lancaster District Attorney: Calls for court-related fines are scam

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is issuing a warning regarding an ongoing scam that involves callers asking for payment of fines on behalf of the Lancaster County Court system.

It appears the scam involves a “spoof” of the Court Administration phone line (717-299-8041), meaning that line appears on caller ID but is actually from someone else: the scammer.

There have been multiple reports from targets who said they were called and demands were made for payment of fines or costs.

These are bogus calls and we urge individuals to report them as such to their local police department. Most importantly, do not send money or payment.

This is not a new scam; there have been similar reports over the past several years including the use of a spoof number. In some cases, the target is threatened to be arrested.

IMPORTANT: Always request credentials – and verify those credentials – of a caller.