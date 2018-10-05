× Lancaster man accused of attacking, strangling girlfriend

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment after a domestic incident at his Manor Township home, according to police.

Eric M. Boyd, of the 2100 block of Stone Mill Road, was charged after allegedly attacking his girlfriend on Sept. 19, Manor Township Police say. The victim reported Boyd came up behind her, pushed her head and neck into a bench, and put his hand around her neck, according to police. He also allegedly threw an applesauce cup at the victim, striking her in the face and knocking one of the lenses out of her glasses.

The victim sustained cuts and abrasions around her face, police say.

Boyd was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.