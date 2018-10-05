× Lancaster woman accused of taking man’s car, jar full of loose change

LANCASTER — A 22-year-old Lancaster woman is facing multiple charges after Manor Township Police say she took a man’s car without his permission.

Unique Ivette Rodriguez, of the 500 block of Manor Street, is charged with burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and driving without a license in connection to the incident, which occurred on Sept. 16, police say.

According to police, the victim, a 56-year-old Manor Township man, told police Rodriguez, whom he had recently met, took his 2008 Toyota without permission. While police were in the area, Rodriguez returned in the vehicle and was stopped by an officer, police say. The victim told police that the keys to the car were taken from inside his home, and a glass jar full of loose change had also been taken.

Police say they located the empty glass jar inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and arraigned. She was transported to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, police say.