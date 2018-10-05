× PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed Saturday through Monday (Columbus Day)

All PennDOT driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, October 6, through Monday, October 8, in observance of Columbus Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver, and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver-training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Source: PennDOT