Police department in running for new K9 SUV, needs public’s help

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Vested Interest in K9s has helped police departments across the country get what they need to have a K9 unit. Silver Spring Township Police are currently in the running for an SUV to use in their K9 department through the organization.

The department says without organizations like Vested Interest in K9s, along with public and corporate support, their K9 department would not be what is today.

"Everybody loves the dogs so we try to keep them out and involved," said Chief Chris Raubenstine, Silver Spring Township Police. "They're essential to us for doing out jobs."

One K9 dog alone can cost the department $15,000-$20,000. The K9 vehicle can cost more than $65,000. The department has been able to fund their K9 unit, which began about 10 years ago, with almost no impact to the tax payer.

"Through donations we've been able to afford both dogs," said Chief Raubenstine. "We're very fortunate for that and to have it almost completely through donations is amazing."

Chief Raubenstine says it's hard to imagine what the K9 unit would be like today without donations and giveaways. He says, they certainly wouldn't have gotten the second K9 and they probably wouldn't have gotten the first one either.

"Obviously financially it's fantastic. I don't have to go the supervisors, the politicians and say, 'I need another blank thousand dollars for this or that,'" said Chief Raubenstine. "And not that they're not sympathetic but there's only so many tax dollars and we try to be as sympathetic as we can."

Wirth two K9 vehicles with some of the highest mileage in the fleet, and K9 Bruder Winston at 11-years-old, Chief Raubenstine is preparing to have to replace them within the next few years. But today, he's hoping people can help the department out in a way that wouldn't cost anyone more than a few minutes. The department is one of 30 in the running to win a new K9 vehicle through Vested Interests of K9s. All you have to do is vote for them online.

"If we can get a free SUV at no cost to the tax payers to replace one of those two," said Chief Raubenstine. "That's fantastic."

Voting is open through the end of October. To vote for the Silver Spring Police Department, click here.