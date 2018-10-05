Police seek suspect in York deadly shooting, friends remember victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

15 year-old Dezmen Jones would normally be outside riding bikes with the kids in the neighborhood.

“We used to all ride bikes together every day and all day,” said one friend.

Instead, police are searching for his suspected killer.

16 year-old Luis Joshua Vicente-Ramirez is wanted for allegedly killing Jones, and 28 year-old Jameel Murray.

According to an affidavit, Vicente-Ramirez met up with Murray last Wednesday evening, possibly for a drug deal.

At some point, the two got into an argument which then turned physical, and Vicente-Ramirez pulled a gun out of Murray’s pocket, and shot and killed him.

Police say it is unclear how Jones became involved, but he, too, was shot and later died.

“We just try to come out here, tell him whats up. We didn’t forget you. We’re still here for you, bro,” said another friend.

Jones was a freshmen at William Penn Senior High School, and friends say when he wasn’t at school, he was always riding his bike.

“The only time he wasn’t on his bike is literally when he was heading to school or coming out of school. If you’ve seen him on the weekend…15 minutes after school he was on his bike. He would run home to get his bike and go back to show off new tricks that he had just learned,” said Brandt Kingsley, founder of Pedal 4 Peace.

He was one of the first kids in the area to join the group Pedal 4 Peace, an organization created to bring people from all parts of the city and all backgrounds together to ride bikes.

This weekend is their 2nd annual Ride Against Violence in York City, and Kingsley says the best way to honor Dez is by doing what he loved most.

“This is our way of saying, ‘Dez, we are going to continue living and riding for you,'” said Kingsley.

That ride leaves from the Rev’s stadium on George Street at 1’oclock on Sunday, and is open to the public.

As for the suspect in the shooting— police believe he is still in the York area, and encourage anyone with information on the incident or his whereabouts to give them a call.