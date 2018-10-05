“Pumpkin Pickin’ Days” now open at Oregon Dairy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY – It’s opening weekend for “Pumpkin Pickin’ Days” at Oregon Dairy in Lititz, Lancaster County. Festivities will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the farm during the month of October from 10AM – 5PM.

In addition to picking the best pumpkin in the patch, your family is invited to ride a wagon or tractor, paint a pumpkin, milk a replica cow and more.

Oregon dairy also has a corn maze open for you to explore on weekends until October 28th starting at 10AM.

Due to an unusual growing season and rainfall over the summer, the pumpkin crop suffered. Because of this the Punkin’ Chuck’r will not be operating this year.