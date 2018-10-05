× Romanian national accused of using fake credit cards to steal $40,000 from Ephrata National Bank ATMs

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 41-year-old Romanian national has been charged with access device fraud after police say he used multiple counterfeit credit cards to steal more approximately $40,000 from Ephrata National Bank’s automated teller machines over a two-week period.

According to police, Ephrata National Bank reported the alleged thefts to Ephrata Police Wednesday morning, and provided surveillance photos taken from multiple ATMs. The photos were distributed to other police departments in the area.

Gabriel Niculescu-Stoian was taken into custody Wednesday night after a Manheim Township Police detective found him attempting to use an ATM at Ephrata National Bank’s branch on Lititz Pike.

Niculescu-Stoian admitted to his role in the thefts, police say.

He is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $31,000 bail.

An immigration detainer was also issued, police say.