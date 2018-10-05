× Update on deadly pedestrian crash in Lancaster

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP., Lancaster County, PA — The woman killed in a pedestrian crash on Sunday, September 30th along Route 741 in Lancaster County has been identified. Yanling XING, 60, from Lancaster, was struck around 7:16 p.m. on McGovernville Rd between Swarr Run Rd and Colonial Crest Drive as she was attempting to cross the roadway.

The striking vehicle was a Chrysler Town and Country minvan that was traveling south on McGovernville Road (Route 741). The minivan was driven by Margarita Rivera-Ortiz, 66, of Lancaster. No one in the van was injured in the crash.

McGovernville Road was closed while the crash was investigated and reopened at 10:30 pm. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact East Hempfield Twp Police, Sgt. A.J. Lombardo, 717-898-3103.