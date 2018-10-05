× Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event raises more than $92K to provide services for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault & human trafficking

YORK — Over 400 walkers helped raise more than $92,000 at this year’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in the City of York to provide services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Participants, donning women’s shoes, walked approximately a mile to raise awareness and funds for YWCA’s ACCESS York, Still Waters (Hanover) and the Victim Assistance Center. According to the release, the money raised will help the organization provide a 24-hotline, counseling, legal services, emergency shelter, housing and community education in York County.

“It’s really the men in our community driving the success of this event,” says Jean Treuthart, CEO of YWCA York. “They come up with creative ways to get donations and they are passionate about this cause. It is affirming to see so many come out and support our victim services. Our community knows that every dollar raised makes a difference in our community.”

This year’s event included a “Kick-Up Your Heels” pre-party, a proclamation by the York County Board of Commissioners for October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, YWCA York’s Temple Guard performance and finished on South Beaver Street at Crystal Ball Brewing with an after-party, which included food trucks and music.

Awards were given to the top fund raising team, individual and sponsor. This year’s top team is Purple Pumps raising $7,032; top individual is Keith Noll, who raised $14,765; and top sponsor team is WellSpan Health raising $20,170.

“Many thanks is owed to everyone who helped to make this event a success including our presenting sponsor, WellSpan Health,” stated Keith Sheffer, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Chair and Director of Loan Administration with York Traditions Bank. “They have been a great partner throughout the organizing of this event and really understand what a difference these funds make in our community.”