Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin unveils new basketball court

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- A Harlem Globetrotter and Harrisburg native returned to his old stomping grounds today to help kids in the area.

Chris "Handles" Franklin, a former basketball player at Susquehanna Township High School, was checking out the newly renovated basketball courts at Edgemont Park.

The renovations were completed by his non-profit organization, The Chris "Handles" Franklin Foundation.

During the visit, Franklin played games with the kids, coached them in basketball and even provided everyone free lunches.

Franklin was happy to help young people in his hometown so they can have fun while reaching their goals.

"As a kid, I played on these playgrounds, so to come back and help fix them up, it's amazing," said Franklin. "I wanted to get this project done for a long time, so to have something complete for the community is a great feeling."

The new courts were renovated at Edgemont, Reservoir, and Fourth-and-Emerald parks.