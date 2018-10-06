Cyclists ride through Gettysburg to raise money for multiple sclerosis research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa. -- The FOX43 news team got on their bicycles and rode from Gettysburg Recreation Park for the Mason Dixon challenge.

The ride raised money for multiple scleroris research.

Bikers as young as 12 were able to ride through some of the most scenic and historic areas of southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. Starting and ending in Gettysburg.

FOX43's Evan Forrester, Andrew Kalista and Lindsay Barna came out, joined by fellow employee Kyle Huntsberry and our station's general manager, Chris Topf.

The event brought in more than $60,000 this year.