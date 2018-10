× Multi-vehicle accident on Route 743

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – A multi-vehicle car accident happened along Route 743 and Beverly Road.

The car crash was reported around 4:45 p.m.

According to police at least three vehicles were involved. Emergency dispatch say four people were impacted.

Police say some people were transported to the hospital.

Northwest Regional Police are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story.