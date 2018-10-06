National Apple Harvest Festival begins in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa. -- The National Apple Harvest Festival kicked off today at the South Mountain Fairgrounds in Menallen Township, Adams County.

The festival runs every year from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. all weekend long.

The event features plenty of food and entertainment, including antique car and steam engine displays, a petting zoo and craftsman demonstrations.

There were also appearances by PA's Apple Queen, and, of course, apple orchard tours.

Visitors were excited to come out and try some good old American apple pie and some other apple treats.

"I love the apple pizza," said a visitor. "I've been coming here for about 25 years and every year that's where I head to."

Others were more traditional. "I like apple pie the most," said another visitor. "Mainly apple pie."

The fair will return next weekend on Oct. 13 and 14.