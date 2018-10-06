× One person stabbed overnight in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight.

Police say two men got into an altercation along the 200 block of State Street at 9:13 p.m.

During the altercation one man used a kitchen knife. They say after stabbing the victim, the suspect ran away from the scene but was later found at a homeless shelter in Harrisburg.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. The suspect is in custody.

Police are investigating the incident.

Story is still developing.