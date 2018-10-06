One person stabbed overnight in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight.
Police say two men got into an altercation along the 200 block of State Street at 9:13 p.m.
During the altercation one man used a kitchen knife. They say after stabbing the victim, the suspect ran away from the scene but was later found at a homeless shelter in Harrisburg.
The victim was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. The suspect is in custody.
Police are investigating the incident.
Story is still developing.