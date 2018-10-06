× Reading native Lonnie Walker IV suffers meniscus tear

SAN ANTONIO — Former Reading, Pa., high school basketball star, Lonnie Walker IV, will miss some time as he recovers from a meniscus tear, according to reports.

The injury came late in a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Before the injury, Walker IV had played for five minutes, scoring six points. he was escorted to the locker room by a Spurs trainer.

The San Antonio Spurs announced that Walker IV will undergo surgery on Monday.

Walker IV, 19, was selected with the 18th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 NBA Draft in June.

According to the Spurs, no timetable for his return has been established yet.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the expected recovery time is between six to eight weeks. With the NBA season just over a week away, Walker IV will miss valuable early season playing time as he adjusts to the professional level.

The Spurs rookie did play in four NBA Summer League games, averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds in about 28 minutes per game.

He led the Reading High Red Knights to the Pennsylvania State basketball championship in 2017.

He then spent one year at the University of Miami, playing under head coach Jim Larranaga. Walker IV and the Hurricanes lost in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. Walker IV played in 32 games, coming off the bench in the first 14 contests, in Miami and averaged 11.5 points per game.

Walker IV suffered a similar injury in the summer before his lone season at Miami.