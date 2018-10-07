Unseasonably warm start, cool down expected late week

UNSEASONABLY MILD START: We start the second week of October with continued unseasonably warm and humid conditions. High pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast still has influence across much of Pennsylvania and the Delmarva. Additionally, a weak cold front across the PA/NY border in combination with a return of southeasterly flow will bring clouds back in with a few spotty showers for the day on Monday. Look for highs once again running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 once again.

WET MIDWEEK: All eyes on on two systems to bring us a round of rain midweek. Look for clouds to increase through the day on Wednesday ahead of a system moving out of the Midwest – all the while the remnants of the latest tropical storm Michael are forecast to move north through the Carolina’s and toward the mid-Atlantic. Expect showers, and steady rain through Thursday afternoon.

FALL-LIKE AIR ARRIVES: As remnants of Michael are pushed back to the Atlantic courtesy a strong cold front, we finally see a fall-like air mass move into much of the Northeast. Temperatures should drop quick as northwesterly flow brings in a cooler night Thursday night with lows into the low 50s. The weekend ahead feels much more like Fall with highs near 60 degrees. and overnight lows, chilly, in the mid 40s!

Have a great week!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko